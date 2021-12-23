UrduPoint.com

Mother, Daughter Died In Gas Leakage Incident

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 01:12 PM

A woman and her young daughter were killed due to gas leakage in Batkhela on Wednesday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A woman and her young daughter were killed due to gas leakage in Batkhela on Wednesday night.

Police said that they died due to suffocation caused by gas leakage filled in the room. The incident took place in a house of Social Welfare Officer, when they were sleeping at night.

The social welfare officer and his son were shifted to Peshawar in critical condition.

