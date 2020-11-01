Mother-Daughter died of gas leakage in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) ::Mother and her daughter have died due to gas leakage in Shangari village, Timergara here on Sunday, Police confirmed.

Muhammad Qasim's wife and daughter Mukhtiara died due to gas leakage in Shengari village, Timergarah and later on were buried in their native village.

According to Timergara Police, no one has come to report about the incident.