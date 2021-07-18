Mother, daughter electrocuted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman and her minor daughter electrocuted in a mishap here at Qasimpur Colony on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a three year old girl Minahal Fatima was playing in the home when she received electric shocks from electric water cooler.

In the meantime, her mother 25-year old Midhat Saleem also received electric shocks while trying to protect her daughter.

Both mother and daughter died on the spot.