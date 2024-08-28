Mother, daughter injured in roof collapse in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed near Degree College on Hujra Road in Kasur, on Wednesday.

According to rescue reports, the incident occurred due to heavy rain.

Relatives managed to pull the mother out from the debris and transported her to the hospital via rickshaw.

Meanwhile, the young girl, Sarah was quickly taken to THQ Hospital Chunian by rescue personnel who performed CPR during the transfer.

APP/mfn/378