Mother, Daughter Injured In Roof Collapse In Kasur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed near Degree College on Hujra Road in Kasur, on Wednesday.
According to rescue reports, the incident occurred due to heavy rain.
Relatives managed to pull the mother out from the debris and transported her to the hospital via rickshaw.
Meanwhile, the young girl, Sarah was quickly taken to THQ Hospital Chunian by rescue personnel who performed CPR during the transfer.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'5 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor6 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa6 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan6 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted6 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation6 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition6 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister6 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts6 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts6 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)6 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik7 hours ago