Mother, daughter killed in accident in multan

A mother with daughter died while four people including two women sustained injuries in two different kind of traffic accidents occurred here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :A mother with daughter died while four people including two women sustained injuries in two different kind of traffic accidents occurred here Saturday.

Four people including mother, her two daughters were riding on motorbike, was driven by their brother. When they reached at Multan road, four kilometres away from Burewalla, a speeding truck coming from front side hit the motorbike badly and almost crushed to death the mother named Asia Bibi and one of her daughter Ayesha on the spot.

Rescuers said accident was caused due to truck driver's attempt of overtaking motorbike.

Driver of the bike Irfan sustained critical injuries, was removed to the hospital for emergency treatment. Truck driver succeeded to flee the scene.

In second incident, three people including three women riding through motorbike got critically injured as they hit with push cart near 991/EB village.

One of the accident -victim named Bashir was stated as critical after shifted at THQ hospital by rescuers.

It was pertinent to note that as many as 12 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents reported in past three days here in Burewalla, it was said.