Mother, daughter killed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Unknown assailants killed a woman and her young daughter in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Unknown assailants killed a woman and her young daughter in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that unidentified assailants riding a car forced their entry into the house of Sonia Kausar in Umair Town and shot her dead.

The accused also kidnapped her young daughter, Sawaira, and later her mutilated body threw at a deserted place in the fields near Dhanola.

The police recovered body of the girl and her mother and shifted to mortuary for postmortem. The police also started investigation after registering a case on complaint of Irfan, uncle of Suwaira.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the double murder and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry to submit its report at the earliest.