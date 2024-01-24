Open Menu

Mother, Daughter Killed In Karachi Road Tragedy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Mother, daughter killed in Karachi road tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) At least two members of a family were killed and three others sustained injuries after their motorbike hit a speeding trailer in Karachi’s Korangi area on Wednesday.

According to the rescue officials, a woman named Nadia and her 15-year-old daughter Shumaila perished on the spot, while her husband and two other children remained safe, a private news channel reported.

According to police, the driver of the trailer, identified as Tahir, was arrested following the tragic accident.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Police Driver Korangi Women Family

Recent Stories

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

23 minutes ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

51 minutes ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

15 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

15 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

16 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

16 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

16 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan