Mother, Daughter Killed In Karachi Road Tragedy
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) At least two members of a family were killed and three others sustained injuries after their motorbike hit a speeding trailer in Karachi’s Korangi area on Wednesday.
According to the rescue officials, a woman named Nadia and her 15-year-old daughter Shumaila perished on the spot, while her husband and two other children remained safe, a private news channel reported.
According to police, the driver of the trailer, identified as Tahir, was arrested following the tragic accident.
