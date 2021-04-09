Mother, daughter killed in road mishap

A young woman and her mother were killed while her husband was injured in a road mishap in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A young woman and her mother were killed while her husband was injured in a road mishap in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that Amanat Ali along with his wife Pathani Bibi and her mother Zainab resident of Chak No.

20 Balochan Syedwala was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler slipped due to over-speed.

As a result, Pathani Bibi and her mother Zainab received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Amanat Ali was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.