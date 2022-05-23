UrduPoint.com

Mother, Daughter Killed Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 11:52 PM

The mother and her daughter were killed over a domestic dispute here in Harbanspura area on Monday

According to police, accused Amjad stabbed his wife Lubna (25) and mother-in-law Maryam with a sharp edged weapon over a domestic dispute and fled from the scene.

Resultantly, Lubna died on the spot while her mother, Maryam, was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

SP Cant Essa Sukhaira said that police teams have started investigation.

