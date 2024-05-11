Mother, daughter killed over old enmity

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Mother and daughter were killed by firing by rivals on Jalsai Road here on Saturday.

According to police, Mukhtiar Ali lodged a report in Chota Lahor Police Station that his wife and daughter were on their way to the home of their relative when their rivals including Tariq Basit, Haris and Rabnawaz shot them.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity that arose over a domestic issue relating to women. The case has been registered and an investigation has been started to arrest the culprits.