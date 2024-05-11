Mother, Daughter Killed Over Old Enmity
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Mother and daughter were killed by firing by rivals on Jalsai Road here on Saturday.
According to police, Mukhtiar Ali lodged a report in Chota Lahor Police Station that his wife and daughter were on their way to the home of their relative when their rivals including Tariq Basit, Haris and Rabnawaz shot them.
The reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity that arose over a domestic issue relating to women. The case has been registered and an investigation has been started to arrest the culprits.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 persons injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Amir Maqam briefed on Attabad Power Project's progress44 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed46 minutes ago
-
PU 133rd convocation on 14th1 hour ago
-
Promotion, transferred in C&W Department KP1 hour ago
-
Gomal University starts celebrations for its Golden jubilee1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister Amir Muqam vows to address Gilgit-Baltistan's issues1 hour ago
-
Education essential for progress: DC Murree1 hour ago
-
CM wishes for hockey team1 hour ago
-
Parents arrested for killing their daughter for 'honour'1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in Afghanistan flash floods1 hour ago
-
Farmers warned against burning crop residue1 hour ago