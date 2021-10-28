UrduPoint.com

Mother, Daughter Rape: Police Submit Challan Against 2 Accused In ATC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:47 PM

Punjab police Thursday submitted challan before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) against two accused -- Umar Farooq and Mansab -- in a rape case, taking place in Chung area

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Butter conducted the case hearing and ordered for production of the accused on Friday.

The police investigation officer declared Umer Farooq and Mansab as the accused in challan and said that DNA proved that both were involved in the crime.

According to the challan, the rape victim mother and daughter had also identified both the accused.

The accused had raped mother and daughter at gunpoint in the midnight of August 22.

