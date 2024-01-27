Mother, Daughter Received Burn Injuries In Attock
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM
A troubling event occurred in the People's Colony neighborhood, under the authority of the Attock Police Station
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A troubling event occurred in the People's Colony neighborhood, under the authority of the Attock Police Station.
Early in the morning on Saturday, a 35-year-old lady turned on a gas heater, which caused a gas leak and a fire.
According to police officials, the woman and her mother both had severe burn injuries as a result.
Firefighters from Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency call, arrived on the site, and put out the fire. The woman and her mother were then brought to the district headquarters hospital in Attock to receive medical attention.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted4 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers11 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections25 minutes ago
-
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election26 minutes ago
-
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Iran38 minutes ago
-
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held32 minutes ago
-
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa32 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary32 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls27 minutes ago
-
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran27 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan27 minutes ago
-
SU announces admissions to leftover, Bachelor degree, LLB 5 year program under special self-finance ..27 minutes ago