Mother, Daughter Received Burn Injuries In Attock

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM

Mother, daughter received burn injuries in Attock

A troubling event occurred in the People's Colony neighborhood, under the authority of the Attock Police Station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A troubling event occurred in the People's Colony neighborhood, under the authority of the Attock Police Station.

Early in the morning on Saturday, a 35-year-old lady turned on a gas heater, which caused a gas leak and a fire.

According to police officials, the woman and her mother both had severe burn injuries as a result.

Firefighters from Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency call, arrived on the site, and put out the fire. The woman and her mother were then brought to the district headquarters hospital in Attock to receive medical attention.

