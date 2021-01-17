Mother, daughters died in road accident

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :A mother and two daughters died while her son received severe injuries during a road accident near Hangu by-pass when a truck collided head with a rikshaw.

According to police, Nagina Bibi (35), a mother, was on her way with kids Roshni Bibi (5), Khadija Bibi (3) and Suleman in a Rikshaw.

As soon, they crossed Hangu by-pass, a speedy truck collided head with rikshaw. As a result, Nagina, Roshni and Khadija died on the spot while Suleman received severe injuries.

Police brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have started investigations.