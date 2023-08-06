Mother demands recovery of maid daughter missing from workplace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A mother of a 13-year-old maid who went missing for the last five months appealed to the authorities concerned to trace her lost daughter.

Rehamat Ullah Bibi, a resident of Majhipur (Dunyapur) held a press conference, stating that her daughter namely Ayesha was an alleged worker at the residence of Shiekh Saud, a resident of Wapda Town.

She claimed that her daughter had gone missing for the last five months.

She complained about the non-cooperation of Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station in recovering her daughter.

Bibi appealed to Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of the incident by ensuring the recovery of her daughter.