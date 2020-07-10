UrduPoint.com
Mother Died On Seeing Her Wounded Son

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A mother lost her life on seeing her wounded son, who was injured in the exchange of fire between two rival groups in the jurisdiction of Shah Latif Police Station in Khairpur on Friday.

According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred when two old rival groups started firing. Resultantly, a young boy got bullet injuries while the accused gunmen were fled from the crime scene, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, the police had registered a first information report against the shooters and started search operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

