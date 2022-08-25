Mother electrocuted, daughter unhurt

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A woman died while her preteen daughter remained unhurt miraculously after receiving electric shocks when they were working on the roof of the house in the rain, Rescue 1122 sources said on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 32-year old Bacho Mai w/o Altaf resident of Sanawan along with her ten-year old daughter Alina were working on the roof to stop leakage of rainwater in the room. All of a sudden, they received electric shocks from the electric wire passing through the roof. Resultantly, the woman died at the spot while her daughter remained unhurt miraculously.

The rescue officials made a comprehensive checkup of the preteen girl and shifted the body of the woman to Rural Health Centre Sanawan, Rescue sources added.