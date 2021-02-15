UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Feed Declared Best For New Born

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Mother feed declared best for new born

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Speakers in a seminar held under the auspices of a non governmental organization (NGO) on Monday said that mother's feed has no substitute and it is the best feed for babies.

They said that the mothers who feed their babies refrain from several diseases besides immunity enhancement.

They disclosed by feeding the babies insulin level of diabetic mothers goes down.

They stated that formula mik causes ailments related to balley, breath and infection in infants.

The speakers also informed that audiences about diarrhea and its cause.

Speaking on occasion, Gynachologist, Dr Nusrat Fatima underlined the need for working on grass root level to issues about kids and gyny.

She stated that it would create awareness among common and rural women of the area.

She thanked the NGO for organizing seminar on this important issue.

Dr Zohaib Hassan and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Immunity Women From Best

Recent Stories

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

22 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

25 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

39 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

39 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

39 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.