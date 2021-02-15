Mother feed declared best for new born

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Speakers in a seminar held under the auspices of a non governmental organization (NGO) on Monday said that mother's feed has no substitute and it is the best feed for babies.

They said that the mothers who feed their babies refrain from several diseases besides immunity enhancement.

They disclosed by feeding the babies insulin level of diabetic mothers goes down.

They stated that formula mik causes ailments related to balley, breath and infection in infants.

The speakers also informed that audiences about diarrhea and its cause.

Speaking on occasion, Gynachologist, Dr Nusrat Fatima underlined the need for working on grass root level to issues about kids and gyny.

She stated that it would create awareness among common and rural women of the area.

She thanked the NGO for organizing seminar on this important issue.

Dr Zohaib Hassan and others also spoke.