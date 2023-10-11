Open Menu

Mother Gives Birth To A Child In An Ambulance In Dera.

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Mother gives birth to a child in an ambulance in Dera.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance while being shifted to a hospital in Dera. According to the spokeswoman for Rescue 1122, the woman went into labour pain and gave birth to a child.

However, due to the medical condition of the woman, it was not possible to reach the hospital, and permission was given by the family to handle the case in the ambulance.

The rescue’s female medical emergency technicians successfully handled the case in a professional manner, and the woman gave birth to a healthy child.

The spokesman said that rescue ambulances were equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies. He said both the mother and the baby were in good condition, and they were shifted home.

The District Emergency Officer, Awais Babar, appreciated and announced the award of certificates to the staff who successfully handled the case.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 Women Family Labour

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

56 seconds ago
 Braves record thumping win in the final to lift th ..

Braves record thumping win in the final to lift the ILT20 Development Tournament ..

41 minutes ago
 EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

47 minutes ago
 ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since be ..

ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since beginning of 2023

47 minutes ago
 Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Cam ..

Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Camera Technology

48 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

3 hours ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

4 hours ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan