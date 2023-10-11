Mother gives birth to a child in an ambulance in Dera.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance while being shifted to a hospital in Dera. According to the spokeswoman for Rescue 1122, the woman went into labour pain and gave birth to a child.

However, due to the medical condition of the woman, it was not possible to reach the hospital, and permission was given by the family to handle the case in the ambulance.

The rescue’s female medical emergency technicians successfully handled the case in a professional manner, and the woman gave birth to a healthy child.

The spokesman said that rescue ambulances were equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies. He said both the mother and the baby were in good condition, and they were shifted home.

The District Emergency Officer, Awais Babar, appreciated and announced the award of certificates to the staff who successfully handled the case.