Mother Gives Birth To Baby At Rescue 1122 Ambulance

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Mother gives birth to baby at Rescue 1122 ambulance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance belonging to Rescue 1122 at a remote village here on Friday.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 Dera said that the woman gave birth to a child when she was being shifted from a village of sub-division Darazinda to a hospital after experiencing labour pain.

Considering the medical condition of the woman, the Rescue’s female medical emergency technicians successfully handled the case and the woman gave birth to a healthy child.

The spokesman said that rescue ambulances were equipped with delivery kits and other necessary medicines to deal with such emergencies.

He said both the mother and the baby were in good condition and they were shifted to home.

The residents appreciated the rescue services and expressed good wishes to thrive further.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 Women From Labour

