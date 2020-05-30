Mother in law of DG Information KP passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ):The mother in law of DG Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah passed away after prolong illness here on Saturday.

Funeral prayers of the deceased was offered on Saturday at Mohalla Zarinabad Inqilab Road Chamkani in which a large number of locals, relatives and people from different walk of life participated. After the funeral, she was buried in her ancestral graveyard Haji Dara.

She was also mother in law of Shabbirullah, Manager Allied Bank, Fazal Rabi of Sui Gas Department and mother of Hafeezullah Asad, Mobilink, Fazlullah Local Fund Audit and Hasbullah while sister of Mumtaz Khan, a retired Treasury Officer and Waqar Khan of Education Department.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Ajmal Wazir and Director Public Relations Bahramand Durrani offered condolences to DG Information Imdadullah on the demise of his mother in law and prayed for the high status of the deceased and bestow of patience on her family.