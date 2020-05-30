Mother-in-law of DG Information passes away

The mother-in-law of Director General Information and Public Relations Imdad Ullah passed away on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ):The mother-in-law of Director General Information and Public Relations Imdad Ullah passed away on Saturday.

The funeral prayer of her was offered at Zarin Abad Inqilab Road Chamkani 6 p.m.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtnkhwa Ajmal Wazir expressed grief and sorrow over demise of her.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

She was the mother of Hafiz Ullah Mobilink, Fazlullah Local Funds Audit and Hasbullah and mother-in-law of Fazal Rabi Sui Gas and Shabir Ullah Manager Allied Bank.