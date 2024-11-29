Mother-in-law’s murderer arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Saddar Baroni Police have arrested an accused who had killed his mother-in-law a few days ago over a domestic dispute.

The accused Shahid had injured his mother-in-law Kausar Bibi with a wooden stick, who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.

The Saddar Baroni Police had registered the case of incident on the complaint of the victim's husband.