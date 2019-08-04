UrduPoint.com
Mother, Infant Died Under The Land Sliding Debris In Banda Peer Khan Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Mother, infant died under the land sliding debris in Banda Peer Khan Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::A mother and her baby were killed instantly under the debris of house including when land sliding eroded a mud house at Loon Pati Banda Peer Khan here Sunday morning.

According to the details, owing to heavy land sliding which was triggered by the torrential rains in the area, the house of Waheed Khan was buried under the debris of land sliding where two persons including mother and an infant have died.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and locals have recovered the bodies of the wife of Waheed Khan and his infant from the debris.

Land sliding has also damaged Banda Peer Khan road from various places and several other houses have also been smashed but fortunately, no causality has been reported yet.

After a continuous heavy downpour, the mounds and hills of the area are sliding, people of the vicinity are frightened where many houses are still in the range of expected danger of land sliding as more heavy rain is forecasted by the metrology department for next week.

