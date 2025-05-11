Open Menu

Mother Is First Teacher, Friend Of Child: Governor, CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Moahmmed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while paying tributes to the mothers on the Mother's Day on Sunday said that mother was the first teacher and first friend of the child.

They said that mother dedicated her life to upbringing and future of children.

In their separate messages, the Sindh Governor and Chief Minister said that a mother improved the lives of children with love, sacrifice and prayers.

Jawans of Pakistani forces were the great children of their mothers. A mother's prayer for her children changes destiny, they said adding that Allah Almighty had placed paradise at the feet of a mother, they said.

Tessori and Shah said that a mother's love was the only unconditional love in the world.

An educated mother plays key role in the formation of a civilized society, they said adding that every mother of the future should be educated to improve the future generations.

