Mother Kidnapped Her Own Child

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

Mother kidnapped her own child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A 15-year-old boy was kidnapped by her own mother has been recovered in the jurisdiction of Kahuta police station, a police spokesman informed on Sunday.

The woman lodged complaint with PS Kahuta , stating that her son namely Ameer Hamza was abducted by unknown persons.

Taking action, the police team obtained mobile data of the kidnapper and carried out a raid.

It was found astonishing during the investigation that mother had kidnapped her own son and kept at home who was later on recovered during the raid.

The woman told police that she had played drama to engage or register a fake kidnapping case against her ex- husband.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team for recovering kidnapped boy.

The CPO made it clear the accused of violating the sanctity of relationships would be brought to justice

