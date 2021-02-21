Mother killed, daughter injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while her daughter sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Gulberg police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that a 50-year-old lady Bashiran along with her minor daughter Eman was crossing Narwala Road near graveyard when a speeding car hit them.

As a result, the woman received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue-1122 shifted her daughter to hospital where doctors were trying to save her life.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the car driver who managed to escape from the spot after accident.