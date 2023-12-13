Open Menu

Mother Killed Over Domestic Dispute In Hassanabdal

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Mother killed over domestic dispute in Hassanabdal

Son shot dead his mother on Wednesday over a domestic dispute in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station

Hasanabadal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Son shot dead his mother on Wednesday over a domestic dispute in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station.

According to the police, Touqeer Ahmed exchanged bitter words with his mother over a dispute, he took out

his pistol and shot her dead.

The murderer was apprehended by the police, while the body was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. Police registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation.

APP/nsi/378

