Mother killed over domestic dispute in Hassanabdal

Hasanabadal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Son shot dead his mother on Wednesday over a domestic dispute in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station.

According to the police, Touqeer Ahmed exchanged bitter words with his mother over a dispute, he took out

his pistol and shot her dead.

The murderer was apprehended by the police, while the body was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. Police registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation.

