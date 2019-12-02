Mother kills son killer in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

Sialkot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Mother has killed her son killer after 7 years in Sialkot.According to media reports, Noman and others people had allegedly gunned down Tasleem 21 and local court had awarded him death sentence.

Later Noman was acquitted by Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2019.According to police, when accused reached village then perished Tasleem's mother killed the accused Noman and fled the scene.Police registered the case against 5 persons and started hunting the culprits.