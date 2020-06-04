Mother kills two daughters over domestic issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A mother of two killed her daughters by consuming black stone locally known as "Kala Pathar" over domestic issue at Bhinda Merbaan area of Tehsil Jataoi

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A mother of two killed her daughters by consuming black stone locally known as "Kala Pathar" over domestic issue at Bhinda Merbaan area of Tehsil Jataoi.

Police sources said that Samina BIbi w/o Nazik Hussain after consuming black stone herself too gave it to her two kids including Dua Zahra (5) and Ayet Zahar, an infant in the limits of Police Station Mir Hazar Khan.

The kids died on the spot while their mother was hospitalized, they said adding that Samina was being treated at THQ Muzaffargarh.

Police have started investigation into the matter, they informed.

Paraphenylene diamine (PPD) (Kala Pathar) poisoning is associated with high morbidity and mortality. The chemical is emerging as a common form of poisoning both accidental and intentional.