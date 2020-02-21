Mother language day held in Dir

Like other parts of the province Universal Day of Mother Languages Program held here Friday at Al-Amal Mode School which was joined by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as a chief guest

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : Like other parts of the province Universal Day of Mother Languages Program held here Friday at Al-Amal Mode school which was joined by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as a chief guest.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion stated that International Mother Language Day is celebrated every year on 21st February the main purpose of celebrating this day is to promote the awareness of language and cultural diversity all across the world.

He stated that in District Dir Lower different languages like "Gojoro" Kohistani and other languages are being spoken but Pashto is our mother language. He further stated that we must also honor the mother language as well as other languages, with their complex implications for identity, communication, social integration, education and development.