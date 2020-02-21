UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Language Day Held In Dir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Mother language day held in Dir

Like other parts of the province Universal Day of Mother Languages Program held here Friday at Al-Amal Mode School which was joined by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as a chief guest

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : Like other parts of the province Universal Day of Mother Languages Program held here Friday at Al-Amal Mode school which was joined by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as a chief guest.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion stated that International Mother Language Day is celebrated every year on 21st February the main purpose of celebrating this day is to promote the awareness of language and cultural diversity all across the world.

He stated that in District Dir Lower different languages like "Gojoro" Kohistani and other languages are being spoken but Pashto is our mother language. He further stated that we must also honor the mother language as well as other languages, with their complex implications for identity, communication, social integration, education and development.

Related Topics

World Education Dir February All

Recent Stories

Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP trains students on advanced course of cardio ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan has come out crisis, says Prime Minister ..

28 minutes ago

Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick ..

13 minutes ago

China Europe trains see freight volume expansion d ..

10 minutes ago

Kamada out to break Bundesliga duck after Europa L ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.