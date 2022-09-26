UrduPoint.com

Mother Of Accused Files Pre-arrest Bail Plea In Sara Murder Case

Published September 26, 2022

Mother of accused files pre-arrest bail plea in Sara murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Samina Shah, wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir on Monday filed a petition in a local court of Islamabad seeking pre-arrest bail in the Sara Inam murder case in which her son Shahnawaz Amir is the main accused.

He bail plea was submitted by attorney Hasnat Gul at the local court in the Federal capital. Samina Shah's daughter-in-law was brutally murdered by her husband Shahnawaz in Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad on Friday.

In her petition, she requested the court to accept her pre-arrest bail as she was facing health issues.

Shahnawaz's mother said that she had been living in the farmhouse for the past several years.

She got information regarding Sara's murder in a phone call that she received at 9:12am. She ran towards her daughter-in-law's room but by that time Sara had been murdered, Shahnawaz's mother claimed.

She said she had no connection with the murder incident, nor was she a witness to the crime.

An FIR of the murder of Sara, daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, was filed at Islamabad's Shahzad Town police station on Saturday. The statement in the FIR read, "Shahnawaz and his wife quarreled with each other following which he murdered her by striking her with a dumbbell".

