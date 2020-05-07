UrduPoint.com
Mother Of Aitizaz Hassan Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:35 PM

Mother of Aitizaz Hassan passes away

The mother of Aitizaz Hassan passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest, who sacrificed his life while preventing a suicide bomber from entering his school

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The mother of Aitizaz Hassan passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest, who sacrificed his life while preventing a suicide bomber from entering his school.

The funeral prayer of her was offered at Ibrahimzai village and laid to rest in ancestral graveyard.

On January 6, 2014, Aitizaz was standing outside his school in Ibrahimzai village when he saw a suspicious person, wearing suicide jackets trying to enter his school.

The 15-year old boy Aitizaz without caring for his life took hold of the terrorist and the explosives went off in the scuffle, killing the terrorist and Aitizaz.

