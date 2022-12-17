Mother of Akram Khan Durrani passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The mother of the Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani has passed away in Bannu. She was the grandmother of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durani.

Her funeral prayer was held at Bannu sports Complex on Saturday which was attended by large number of people besides political and religious figures including KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and Arbab Farooq.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali extended heartfelt condolences and expressed grief over the demise of the mother of Durrani. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.