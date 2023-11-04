Open Menu

Mother Of APP Reporter Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Mother of APP reporter passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Mother of APP Karachi Bureau's senior reporter Syed Karam Ali Shah, has passed away in a hospital at Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

The funeral was held in Tando Agha area of district Hyderabad and she was laid to rest in a native graveyard.

APP Karachi Bureau staff members have expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Syed Karam Ali Shah and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Karachi Karam Ali Shah Hyderabad Sad

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to fi ..

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors

26 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

36 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emir ..

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emirati professionals to raise awa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

3 hours ago
Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

3 hours ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

3 hours ago
 Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

3 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan