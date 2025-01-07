Mother of APP staffer dies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The mother of APP's senior journalist Athar Nadeem passed away here on Tuesday.

She had been hospitalized for the last few days. Her funeral prayers were offered at her native Chak No.

126 NB tehsill Silanwali. A large number of locals, politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats and the journalist's colleagues attended.

Station incharge, APP, Sargodha, Makhdoom Shah Latif expressed deep grief over the death and prayed for high ranks for the departed soul.