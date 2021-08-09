Mother of Assistant Commissioner dies in road accident

Mother of Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu died in a road accident as her vehicle collided with another parked vehicle, loaded with woods here at TP link canal road on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Mother of Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu died in a road accident as her vehicle collided with another parked vehicle, loaded with woods here at TP link canal road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Dr Fayyaz Ali Jatalah was heading to somewhere along with his mother and another two persons.

All of a sudden, the vehicle collided with another parked vehicle, loaded with woods. Resultantly, his mother died while he along with another companions sustained injuries. The injured persons were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.