Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

The mother of Bureau Chief Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Peshawar Fakhre Alam passed away on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The mother of Bureau Chief Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Peshawar Fakhre Alam passed away on Wednesday.

Her funeral prayer was offered and laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard Village Dheri Mian Ishaq Pabbi district Nowshera which was attended by political leaders, civil society members and journalists.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and other politicians prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

She was also the mother of DFO Jan Alam and Sajid Khan of PID Peshawar.