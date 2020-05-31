Mother of Chairman Safety Commission Samiuddin dies

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::The mother of Samiuddin Bangash, Chairman District Safety Commission and mother-in-law of former Nazim Farooq Bangash, died here on Sunday.

She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Gulbagh Kalay.

Former District Nazim Akhonzada Mufti Obaidullah, political personalities, head of Sunni Supreme Council Maulana Abdul Sattar, Ulema-e-Ikram, local body representatives, businessmen, government officials and people from all walks of life attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

The deceased was the sister-in-law of Hanif Bangash. Prominent personalities offered Fateha to rest her soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.