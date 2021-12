Mother of chief whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar dies

Mother of chief whip national assembly and special assistant to prime minister on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar died here on Monday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Mother of chief whip national assembly and special assistant to prime minister on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar died here on Monday evening.

The deceased was suffering from protracted illness and had undergone brain hemorrhage in recent past.

Her funeral ceremony would held at 3 pm, on Tuesday (December 21) at Salahuddin Park, near Dera Adda.

Local politicians and civil society expressed grief and sorrow over death of mother of Malik Aamir Dogar. The deceased was wife of ex senator and ex mayor Multan late Salahuddin Dogar.