Mother Of DD Information Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Mother of DD information laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Mother of deputy director DPR Multan Asghar Khan and Information officer Layyah, Nisar Khan laid to rest to a local graveyard in Daira Din Mansha, Layyah on Tuesday evening.

She died on Tuesday morning.

Officers of DPR Multan, relatives of the deceased and local people attended the funeral.

Quran Khawani for the deceased will be held on Feb 27 at the residence in Daira Din Pannah.

