Mother of federal info minister spends busy day with families of PML-N deceased workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and mother of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ata Tarar, Sajida Farooq Tarar, spent a busy day with workers in Constituency NA-127.

She went to the homes of the deceased workers and expressed condolences to the families.

The mother of the federal minister went to the various worker-homes to express condolences including the mother of the general secretary of Youth League Meher Tanveer, father of former councilor UC 234 Rao Khizr, former president of Anjuman Tajran Umar Chowk. Sajida Farooq Tarar expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chaudhry Khalid Mayo's mother and recited Fatiha along with the bereaved family.