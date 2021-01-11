Mother of five killed

Mandi Bahauddin::A 50-year-old woman was killed in village Sandhanwala, located in the Pahrianwali police station precincts.

Parveen Bibi had gone to an the under-construction house of her daughter to give meal to her husband Ghulam Rasul there.

When she reached near the house, some unknown persons appeared there from some hideout and started beating her with sticks. She received injuries in her head which proved fatal. She was taken to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat where she succumbed to her injuries.

She was the mother of five children and the police have registered a case.