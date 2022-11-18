Mother of former Provincial Minister MPA Samiullah Ch passed away

The mother of former provincial minister MPA Samiullah Chaudhary passed away today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The mother of former provincial minister MPA Samiullah Chaudhary passed away today.

Her funeral prayers were held at Markazi Eid Gah Bahawalpur after Jumma prayers. Many people including Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Warraich, parliamentarians, journalists, lawyers, business community members, civil society, and people from various walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob expressed grief over the sad demise of MPA Samiullah Chaudhary's mother.