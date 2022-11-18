UrduPoint.com

Mother Of Former Provincial Minister MPA Samiullah Ch Passed Away

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Mother of former Provincial Minister MPA Samiullah Ch passed away

The mother of former provincial minister MPA Samiullah Chaudhary passed away today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The mother of former provincial minister MPA Samiullah Chaudhary passed away today.

Her funeral prayers were held at Markazi Eid Gah Bahawalpur after Jumma prayers. Many people including Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Warraich, parliamentarians, journalists, lawyers, business community members, civil society, and people from various walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob expressed grief over the sad demise of MPA Samiullah Chaudhary's mother.

Related Topics

Business Civil Society Lawyers Bahawalpur IUB From Sad

Recent Stories

FCCI chief demands release of imported soybean see ..

FCCI chief demands release of imported soybean seed

9 seconds ago
 Dutch summon Russian envoy over MH17

Dutch summon Russian envoy over MH17

11 seconds ago
 Journalist Investigating Sale of Ukrainian Weapons ..

Journalist Investigating Sale of Ukrainian Weapons in Europe Flees Germany - Pro ..

13 seconds ago
 Most Countries Continue to Cooperate Closely With ..

Most Countries Continue to Cooperate Closely With Russia Despite West's Sanction ..

15 seconds ago
 PILAC organies evening with Punjabi poet Ijaz Huss ..

PILAC organies evening with Punjabi poet Ijaz Hussain

15 minutes ago
 Raja Muhammad Saeed wins qualifying round of 7th T ..

Raja Muhammad Saeed wins qualifying round of 7th Thal jeep rally

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.