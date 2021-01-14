UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Of FUJ President Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:59 PM

Mother of FUJ president passes away

Mother of president Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) Nadeem Javaid passed away after a short illness, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Mother of president Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) Nadeem Javaid passed away after a short illness, here on Thursday.

Her funeral procession was taken out from Akbar Abad and the body was laid to rest in graveyard of Jail Road after Namaz-e-Janaza.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, lawyers, industrialists, businessmen, traders participated in the funeral prayer, and prayed for the departed soul.

Qul Khawani for the departed soul will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday (January 15, 2021) at the residence of FUJ president Nadeem Javaid at Akbar Abad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jail Lawyers Road January Prayer All From

Recent Stories

US stocks gain ahead of Biden economic plan

2 minutes ago

Bielsa to study Bayern template as he seeks to lif ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian MPs approve mandatory virus tests for eve ..

2 minutes ago

People want to recover national money looted by PP ..

5 minutes ago

Record 4.46Mln People in England Waiting for NHS T ..

5 minutes ago

RUSADA Disappointed With CAS Reasoning in WADA Non ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.