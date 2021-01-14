Mother of FUJ president passes away

Mother of president Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) Nadeem Javaid passed away after a short illness, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Mother of president Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) Nadeem Javaid passed away after a short illness, here on Thursday.

Her funeral procession was taken out from Akbar Abad and the body was laid to rest in graveyard of Jail Road after Namaz-e-Janaza.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, lawyers, industrialists, businessmen, traders participated in the funeral prayer, and prayed for the departed soul.

Qul Khawani for the departed soul will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday (January 15, 2021) at the residence of FUJ president Nadeem Javaid at Akbar Abad.