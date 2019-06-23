UrduPoint.com
Mother Of KP Minister Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:50 PM

Mother of KP Minister laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The mother of Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai laid to rest in Bisham district Shangla on Sunday morning.

Deputy Speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan, Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Ali, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Sardar Khan, Rashad Khan, former MPA Abdul Munam, District Nazim Niaz Ahmad, PTI leaders, civil society members and others attended the funeral prayer.

Shaukat Yousafzai will stay for two days in his village Bityal and will be available on Wednesday in House No.4-18/19 Race Course Garden Peshawar for Fateha.

