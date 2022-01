PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The mother of Managing Director (MD) Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Mobashir Hasan and wife of former Deputy Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Finance Department Ghulam Sabir passed away here Monday.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday after 'Asr' prayer at Civil Officers Mess opposite to 'Sharqi' (East) Police Station Peshawar cantt.