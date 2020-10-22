UrduPoint.com
Mother Of Mohammad Mian Soomro Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:54 PM

The Mother of Federal Minister and Chairman Privatization Commission Mohammed Mian Soomro passed away in the wee hours today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Mother of Federal Minister and Chairman Privatization Commission Mohammed Mian Soomro passed away in the wee hours today.

Her funeral prayer will be held on Thursday (today) at 1600 hours, in Quetta Road, Jacobabad, Sindh, said a press releases issued by the Ministry of Privatization.

Mrs.Saeeda Soomro had served as Nazim Jacobababad and she was a well-known social worker and served the area in various capacities, due to her impeccable services she was called " The Mother of Jacobabad".

