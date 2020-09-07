UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Of Nasir Shah Laid To Rest In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:58 PM

Mother of Nasir Shah laid to rest in Sukkur

The funeral prayers of the mother of Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were offered at Karbala Ground in Rohri on Monday and she was buried in her hometown graveyard at Muhib Ali Shah Sangrar in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of the mother of Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were offered at Karbala Ground in Rohri on Monday and she was buried in her hometown graveyard at Muhib Ali Shah Sangrar in Sukkur.

The funeral prayers were offered at Rohri's Karbala Ground where Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Timur Talpur, Farrukh Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Potafi and GDA leader Sardar Ali were also present.

Gohar Khan Mahar, Raja Khan Mahar, Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, Sardar Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, PPP Sindh Secretary General Waqar Mehdi besides a large number of political and social personalities, local dignitaries, officers and citizens also attended the funeral.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Chief Minister Karbala Sukkur Nasir Rohri Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

From Photography to Fast Charging, HUAWEI Y9a is a ..

51 minutes ago

Japan Orders Evacuation of Over 1.1Mln People Due ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin Expects to Get Information About Navalny F ..

1 minute ago

Georgia hosts major drills with NATO forces

1 minute ago

SK Innovation pushes for 3rd EV battery plant in H ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.