Mother of Nasir Shah laid to rest in Sukkur

The funeral prayers of the mother of Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were offered at Karbala Ground in Rohri on Monday and she was buried in her hometown graveyard at Muhib Ali Shah Sangrar in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of the mother of Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were offered at Karbala Ground in Rohri on Monday and she was buried in her hometown graveyard at Muhib Ali Shah Sangrar in Sukkur.

The funeral prayers were offered at Rohri's Karbala Ground where Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Timur Talpur, Farrukh Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Potafi and GDA leader Sardar Ali were also present.

Gohar Khan Mahar, Raja Khan Mahar, Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, Sardar Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, PPP Sindh Secretary General Waqar Mehdi besides a large number of political and social personalities, local dignitaries, officers and citizens also attended the funeral.