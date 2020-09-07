Mother Of Nasir Shah Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:36 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Mother of Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Provincial Information Minister for Local Government and Information, passed away in a local hospital of Karachi on late night of Sunday.
Her Namaz-i-Janaza would be offered at Rohri district Sukkur on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, Journalists, Traders and Political leaders have condoled the sad demise of mother of the minister.