Mother of Nasir Shah passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Mother of Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Provincial Information Minister for Local Government and Information, passed away in a local hospital of Karachi on late night of Sunday.

Her Namaz-i-Janaza would be offered at Rohri district Sukkur on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Journalists, Traders and Political leaders have condoled the sad demise of mother of the minister.