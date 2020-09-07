UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Of Nasir Shah Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:36 PM

Mother of Nasir Shah passes away

Mother of Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Provincial Information Minister for Local Government and Information, passed away in a local hospital of Karachi on late night of Sunday.

Her Namaz-i-Janaza would be offered at Rohri district Sukkur on Monday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Mother of Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Provincial Information Minister for Local Government and Information, passed away in a local hospital of Karachi on late night of Sunday.

Her Namaz-i-Janaza would be offered at Rohri district Sukkur on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Journalists, Traders and Political leaders have condoled the sad demise of mother of the minister.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Information Minister Sukkur Nasir Rohri Sunday Government Sad

Recent Stories

Nearly 300 Rohingya migrants reach Indonesia 'afte ..

12 seconds ago

China plans to launch 12 IoT satellites next year

13 seconds ago

Europe markets advance at open

14 seconds ago

24 killed in clashes in northern Yemen

18 seconds ago

Demise of Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah's mothe ..

6 minutes ago

Morocco Says Positive Dynamics in Libyan Dialogue ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.