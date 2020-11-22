UrduPoint.com
Mother Of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif Dies At 90

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhtar died after protracted illness at the age of 90 in London on Sunday.

Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Atta Tarar in a tweet said Begum Akhtar was staying with his son Nawaz Sharif in London since February.

Her second son Shahbaz Sharif was under imprisonment in the country.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed about the death of her grandmother during Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Peshawar today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal ministers and leaders of various political parties have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace.

